Late Notices
Ruth Allen
GRANT CITY, Mo. Ruth Allen, age 78, Grant City, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.
Ricky L. Childers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Ricky Lee Childers, 64, of Kansas City, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Maxine Pichelman
EDGERTON, Mo. Maxine Pichelman, 85, of Edgerton, passed away, Sept. 7, 2020.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.
Gerald D. Shaul
CAMERON, Mo. Gerald Duane Shaul, 86, Cameron, passed away Sept. 7, 2020.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Visitation: 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Brenda L. Shaw
ROCK PORT, Mo. Brenda L. Shaw, 61, Rock Port, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Open visitation: 9 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
Freddie M. Uptegrove
Freddie M. Uptegrove, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Memorial Services 10 a.m. Saturday, McCarthy Baptist Church.
Interment: Jenkins Cemetery, Browning, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, at the church. More information at: simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.