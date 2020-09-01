Late Notices

Adena J. Clayton

BRAYMER, Mo. Adena Jeanne Clayton, 89, of Braymer, Missouri, passed away Aug. 29, 2020. She was born May 31, 1931, in Hamilton, Missouri. Services pending. Arr: Cremation Society of KS & MO, 816-822-9888

Casey R. Gabbard

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Casey Reid Gabbard, age 43, tragically passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville.

No visitation is scheduled. Friends may call on funeral home 10 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Dawn Grayson

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Dawn Grayson, 37, of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Monday Aug..31, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements pending at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg, Missouri.

William L. Johnston

William Lewis Johnston, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 29, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Cecil R. Jones, Jr.

LAWSON, Mo. Cecil R. Jones, Jr., 84, Lawson, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Robert A. Leonardo

CAMERON, Mo. Robert Anthony Leonardo, 65, passed away Aug. 31, 2020.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday Sept. 3, 2020 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Burial following service at Graceland Cemetery, Cameron, MO.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Bradley A. Lundy

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Bradley A. Lundy, passed away Aug. 26, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Lundy residence at: 6440 North State Route A Fairport, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Stacie J. Root

Stacie J. (Wells) Root, 49, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

James W. Waldeier

ALBANY, Mo. - James W. (John) Waldeier, 80, Albany, Missouri, passed away Aug. 30, 2020.

John was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.