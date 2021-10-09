Late Notices
Lori L. More
Lori Lynn More, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 8, 2021. Ms. More has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Carol L. Stewart
Carol Louise Stewart, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away October 7, 2021. Service arrangements are pending at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Carol Stewart Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
William A. Williams
CAMERON, Mo. William (Bill) Arthur Williams, 74, passed away Oct. 7, 2021. Services are pending at this time. Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
