Late Notices

Lori L. More

Lori Lynn More, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 8, 2021. Ms. More has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Carol L. Stewart

Carol Louise Stewart, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away October 7, 2021. Service arrangements are pending at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Carol Stewart Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

William A. Williams

CAMERON, Mo. William (Bill) Arthur Williams, 74, passed away Oct. 7, 2021. Services are pending at this time. Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.