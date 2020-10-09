Late Notices

Will Christian

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Will Christian, 74, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Ridgly Cemetery, Ridgely, Missouri. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Velma J. Downs

WEATHERBY, Mo.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville

Burial: Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby. Memorial Contributions: Alta Vista Baptist Church

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Owen, Harold D.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. Harold Dieter Joe Owen, 98, passed away: Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020

Private Family Graveside Service will be 3 p.m Saturday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Maysville on Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 with Elder Gaylon Whitmer officiating.

Turner family Funeral Home of Maysville, Mo. has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences : turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Eugene Shipley

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Eugene Shipley, 74, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, Oct.7, 2020.

Funeral Service: noon Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville Burial with Military Honors: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

Clarence Streeby

Clarence Tim Streeby, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 2:30 p.m. Monday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lois Sumpter

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. Lois Sumpter, age 97 of Higginsville, Missouri, and formerly a lifelong resident of Turney, Missouri, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, 2020. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Lathrop. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.