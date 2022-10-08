TARKIO, Mo. Betty Ellyn Beckman, 90, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Oct. 6, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Oct. 11 First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. prior to service. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Florence E. Demott
ROCK PORT, Mo. Florence Elizabeth Demott, 102, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Oct. 6, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Oct. 12 United Methodist Church, Rock Port. No visitation. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Larry L. Emig
EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Larry Lee Emig, 79, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Oct. 6, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Charles A. Green
Charles A. Green, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 6, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Virginia Phillippe
COSBY, Mo. Virginia Phillippe, 98, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Oct. 7, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
Anna Thompson
Anna Thompson, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 7, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
