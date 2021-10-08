Late Notices

Nancy Ann Huffman

Nancy Ann Huffman 67, of Saint Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Visitation 9 a.m. Monday, Rosary 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., October 11, 2021, St. Patrick Catholic Church, The Interment will be 2:00 pm at the Mount Moriah Cemetery KC, MO. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Billy Ray Mooney

AMAZONIA, Mo. - Billy Ray Mooney, 53, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Whitney W. Potter, Jr.

Whitney W. Nick Potter, Jr., 75, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 6, 2021. Farewell Services 3 p.m. October 27, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

