Late Notices
Nancy Ann Huffman
Nancy Ann Huffman 67, of Saint Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Visitation 9 a.m. Monday, Rosary 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., October 11, 2021, St. Patrick Catholic Church, The Interment will be 2:00 pm at the Mount Moriah Cemetery KC, MO. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Billy Ray Mooney
AMAZONIA, Mo. - Billy Ray Mooney, 53, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Whitney W. Potter, Jr.
Whitney W. Nick Potter, Jr., 75, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 6, 2021. Farewell Services 3 p.m. October 27, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.