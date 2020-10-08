Late Notices

Richard E. Brandon

Richard E. Brandon, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Farewell Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Doris J. Haywood

Doris June Haywood 80, of Saint Joseph, passed away Oct. 7, 2020; Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, funeral service and livestream 10 a.m. Saturday. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

Donnie Miller

EASTON, Mo. Donnie Miller (William Don Miller), 58, Easton, Missouri, formerly of Berlin, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Berlin, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. Burial will follow in Berlin Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and/or Hope United Church of Christ in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Frank J. Ockenfels, Jr.

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Frank Joseph Ockenfels, Jr., 86, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Mass: Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, 10 a.m., St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Charles M. Poe

Charles M. Chuck Poe, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Kay Wright

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Kay Wright, 69, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Funeral Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

