Late Notices, Oct. 7, 2022

Duane A. Alexander

Duane Allen Alexander, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 5, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
