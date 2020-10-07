Late Notices

Kathleen N. Albertson

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Kathleen Nedra Albertson, 90, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Private family graveside services: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Mount Olive Cemetery, Purdin.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Marilyn Ottmann

MARYVILLE, Mo. Marilyn Ottmann, 89, formerly of Craig, Missouri, passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at a Maryville, Missouri, care center. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri.

Delores K. Spence

HIAWATHA, Kan. Delores K. Spence, 87, of Hiawatha, passed away Sunday, Sept.27, 2020, at the Pines in Hiawatha, Kansas.

Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/ service information

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.