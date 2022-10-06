BETHANY, Mo. Dale Vernon Gentry, 91, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Oct. 4, 2022. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Blue Ridge Church, Blue Ridge, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial following in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Stanley K. Harris Jr.
Stanley K. Harris, Jr., 61, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 5, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nancy Hartell
Nancy Hartell, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 3, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Richard Miller
Richard "Dick" Miller, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 4, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Oct. 8, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Helena Cemetery.
Katherine L. Murray
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Katherine Lynne Murray 59, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Oct. 4, 2022. Funeral 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at Rupp Funeral Home, Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the NO 6 Cemetery, Frazier, Missouri. www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
