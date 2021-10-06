Charles S. Atha, Jr.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Charles Scott Atha, Jr. age 94, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Oct. 3, 2021. Funeral Services will be held Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn East Funeral Home, 3540 East Seminole, Springfield, with burial to follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
Loretta Dennis
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Loretta Ruth Dennis, 84, passed away Oct. 4, 2021. Funeral service: Oct. 8, 1 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Kenneth D. Williams
Kenneth D. Williams, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 5, 2021. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
