Late Notices

James H. Kille

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. James Jim Howard Kille, 91, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Private graveside services: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Meyerkorth, Richard A.

ROCK PORT, Mo. Richard Arnold Mike Meyerkorth, 89, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday prior to the service.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapels, Rock Port.

More information at www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Mary L. Piearson

ADEL, Iowa Mary Lou Piearson, 85, of Adel, Iowa, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery. www.pricefuneralmaryville.com

Thomas R. Reedy

KIDDER, Mo. Thomas Robert Reedy, Jr., 78, Kidder, Missouri, passed on Oct. 4.

Funeral: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Kidder Baptist Church. Interment: The Kidder Cemetery. There is no formal scheduled visitation.

Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

David D. Shipers

PATTONSBURG, Mo. David Dale Shipers, 65, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Inurnment will be at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Pattonsburg. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.