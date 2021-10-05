Ron Gilbert
Ron Gilbert, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 1, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Price Funeral Home of Maryville, Missouri.
David L. Long
BETHANY, Mo. David Lyman Long, 65, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Oct. 2, 2021. Funeral Services 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Wava J. Lytle
ROCK PORT, Mo. - Wava June Lytle, 88, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Oct. 4, 2021. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8 Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Open visitation 9 a.m. Oct. 7, Minter Funeral Chapel. There is no scheduled family visitation. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Gary D. Murphy
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Gary Don Murphy, 80, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Oct. 2, 2021. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Oct. 6, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Nelson Quinn Jr.
Nelson "Leo" Quinn Jr. 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Eva A. Scott
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Eva Alene Scott, 100, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Sept. 23, 2021. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, Missouri. Inurnment: Goss Cemetery, Smithville.
Keith B. Terry
HIGHLAND, Kan. Keith Bradley Terry passed away Oct. 2, 2021. Irish Wake is planned for Oct. 10 at the Community Center, Highland, Kansas, starting at noon. All Friends and Family are welcome. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
Deacon Steven E. Welsh
COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Deacon Steven E. Welsh, 78, of Country Club, Missouri, passed away Oct. 3, 2021. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8, visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Saturday at Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Merle Ray White
HOPKINS, Mo. Merle Ray White, 99, of Hopkins, Missouri, passed away Oct. 4, 2021. Services 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Hopkins Christian Church, in Hopkins, Price Funeral Home. Visitation 7 to 9 p.m. on October 6 at the church.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
