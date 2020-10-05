Late Notices
Kathleen Blackney
MARYVILLE, Mo. Kathleen Blackney, 64, of Maryville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living Center, in Maryville.
Services: pending, at the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville.
Lucile M. (Kaelin) Peden Lipira
Lucile Matilda (Kaelin) Peden Lipira, 103, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Memorial Mass and a graveside service: will be held at a later date.
Michael W. Voltmer
BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. Michael W. Voltmer, 49, of Burlington Junction, formerly of Craig, Missouri, passed away Oct. 4, at a St. Joseph hospital.
Services: pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.