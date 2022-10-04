MOUND CITY, Mo. Lois D. Clair, 94, of Mound City, Missouri, passed away Sept. 30, 2022. Services 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Visitation begins at noon. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City. www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Carolyn S. Coker
Carolyn Sue Coker, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 1, 2022. Funeral 1 p.m., Friday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at our chapel.
Jerry Gilpatrick
Jerry Jay Gilpatrick, 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 30,2022. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Eldon Graham
BETHANY, Mo. Eldon Graham, 72, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Oct. 2, 2022. Funeral 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, Missouri. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Robert Eugene
Horton II
Robert Eugene Horton II, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Oct. 2, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Rupp Funeral Home, Brother Andrew Rodriguez officiating. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Beverly J. Lowry
COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Beverly J. (Slocum) Lowry, 85, of Country Club, Missouri, passed away Oct. 2, 2022. The family will have a celebration-of-life at a later time as she wished to be cremated. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
