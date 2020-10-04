Late Notices
Charlotte M. King
EDGERTON, Mo. Charlotte Marie King, 87, of Edgerton, passed away, Oct.1, 2020.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Visitation: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday (today) at the funeral home.
Burial: Ridgely Cemetery.
Jill K. Perkins
Jill K. Perkins, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Memorial Services: will be held at a later date at Grace Evangelical Church.
Cremation: under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
More information at: simplifyfunerals.com.
Dustin M. VanGundy
TARKIO, Mo. Dustin Mark VanGundy, 38, Tarkio, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Graveside Service and Interment: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.