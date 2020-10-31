Late Notices

Bunnell, Donna L.

Donna L. Bunnell, 77 of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Arrangements are pending under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Ronald L. Dombrowski

Ronald Lee Dombrowski, 69 of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Arrangements are pending under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Francis L. Heine

UNION STAR, Mo. Francis L. "Frank" Heine, 82, of Union Star , Missouri, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home.

Memorial Service is pending and will be held at the Turner Family Funeral home in Maysville, Missouri. Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Harold J. Payne

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Harold James Payne, 81, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Oct. 29, 2020.

Graveside Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday November 4, at Second Creek Cemetery, Kansas City

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

N. Ronnie Schleicher

N. "Ronnie" Schleicher, 77, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.