Late Notices
Betty L. Myers
EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Betty Lou Myers, 87, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Oct. 25, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Richie Poe
STANBERRY, Mo. Richie Rich Poe, 74, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Oct. 29, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dale E. Sims
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Dale Eugene Sims, 85, passed away Oct. 27, 2021. Funeral Nov. 1, 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Nicholas J. Thompson
SMITHVILLE, Mo. Nicholas J. "Nick" Thompson, 42, passed away Oct. 27, 2021. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
