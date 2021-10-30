Late Notices

Betty L. Myers

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. Betty Lou Myers, 87, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Oct. 25, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Richie Poe

STANBERRY, Mo. Richie Rich Poe, 74, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Oct. 29, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dale E. Sims

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Dale Eugene Sims, 85, passed away Oct. 27, 2021. Funeral Nov. 1, 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Nicholas J. Thompson

SMITHVILLE, Mo. Nicholas J. "Nick" Thompson, 42, passed away Oct. 27, 2021. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home in Oregon, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

