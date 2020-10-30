Late Notices
Brinnin L. Bolinger
Brinnin L. Bolinger, 27 of St. Joseph, passed away October 25, 2020.
Arrangements pending under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Larry R. Bredehoeft
Larry Ray Bredehoeft, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lonnie R. Carter
PATTONSBURG, Mo. Lonnie Rex Carter, 78, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 28, 2020. Funeral Services with Military Rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Gallatin, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Inurnment will be held at a later date in McFall Cemetery, McFall, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
David P. Corcoran
CAMERON, Mo. David P. Corcoran, 63, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert A. Greer, Jr.
Robert A. Greer, Jr., 70, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
DeWayne Gust
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. DeWayne Gust, 60, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Leo J. Joswick
Leo James Joswick, 85 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospita;, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Judy McClain
Judy McClain, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Farewell Services 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
John W. Mihelic
John W. Mihelic 60 of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Margaret Reardon
CLARKSDALE, Mo. Margaret Reardon, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Oct. 29, 2020.
Arrangements are pending under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Jose M. Rivera
NORFOLK, Neb. Jose Manuel Rivera, 43, Norfolk, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Salmons, Donald H.
Donald H Salmons, 73 of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
William W. Shimer
William Walden Shimer 91, of St. Joseph, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Robert L. Sigrist
Robert L. Sigrist, 95, of St. Joseph passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Nora Vandruff
ELWOOD, Kan. Nora Vandruff, 76, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.
Hector Cardenas
CAMERON, Mo. Hector Cardenas, 67, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.