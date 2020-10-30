Late Notices

Brinnin L. Bolinger

Brinnin L. Bolinger, 27 of St. Joseph, passed away October 25, 2020.

Arrangements pending under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Larry R. Bredehoeft

Larry Ray Bredehoeft, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lonnie R. Carter

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Lonnie Rex Carter, 78, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 28, 2020. Funeral Services with Military Rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Gallatin, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Inurnment will be held at a later date in McFall Cemetery, McFall, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

David P. Corcoran

CAMERON, Mo. David P. Corcoran, 63, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Robert A. Greer, Jr.

Robert A. Greer, Jr., 70, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

DeWayne Gust

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. DeWayne Gust, 60, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Leo J. Joswick

Leo James Joswick, 85 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospita;, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Judy McClain

Judy McClain, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Farewell Services 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

John W. Mihelic

John W. Mihelic 60 of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Margaret Reardon

CLARKSDALE, Mo. Margaret Reardon, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Oct. 29, 2020.

Arrangements are pending under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Jose M. Rivera

NORFOLK, Neb. Jose Manuel Rivera, 43, Norfolk, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Salmons, Donald H.

Donald H Salmons, 73 of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

William W. Shimer

William Walden Shimer 91, of St. Joseph, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Robert L. Sigrist

Robert L. Sigrist, 95, of St. Joseph passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Nora Vandruff

ELWOOD, Kan. Nora Vandruff, 76, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Hector Cardenas

CAMERON, Mo. Hector Cardenas, 67, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.