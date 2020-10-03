Late Notices

Boose, Mary

ROSENDALE, Mo. Mary Boose of Rosendale, Missouri, passed away Friday Oct. 2, 2020, at her home, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Clara B. Gentry

BETHANY, Mo. Clara Belle Gentry, 85, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Blue Ridge Church, Blue Ridge, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Carylon Hecker

Carylon Hecker 62 of St. Joseph, passed away Friday Oct. 2, 2020, at a Kansas City, Hospital, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ronald J. McNeel

GALLATIN, Mo. Ronald J. McNeel, age 76 of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City, Missouri. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.

Deanna J. Nelson

JAMESON, Mo. Deanna Jean (Ferguson) Nelson, age 60 of Jameson, Missouri, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 28, 2020, at St. Lukes East Hospital in Lees Summit, Missouri. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.

Marie M. Sharp

Marie Margaret Sharp, 95, North Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Earl F. Trauernicht

Earl F. Trauernicht, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday Oct. 2, 2020, at his home, arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home

Dorothy J. Umphrey

Dorothy Jane Umphrey, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 2, 2020; The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Funeral services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Rupp Chapel, Interment Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

