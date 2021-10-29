Late Notices
Merle D. Arnold
Merle Dean Arnold, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 25. Visitation Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m. at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, followed by a farewell service at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will follow at Green Valley Baptist Church. Burial will be held on a later date in Effingham County, Illinois.
Jeffery L. Canterbury
Jeffery Lance Canterbury 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 27, 2021; Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 6, funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 6, 2021, arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
William O. Gilchrist
William O. Gilchrist, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Patti Hart
Patti Hart, 65, of St. Joseph, died Oct. 27, 2021. Memorial services will be Oct. 31, at noon at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Dorothy L. Phillips
BRAYMER, Mo. Dorothy Lee Phillips, 90, passed away on Oct. 25, 2021. Funeral Oct. 30, 2021, 2 p.m., Braymer Christian Church. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.
Carol Scott
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Carol Scott, died Oct. 26, 2021. Funeral Oct. 29, 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Raymond H. Schober
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. Raymond Henry Schober, 94, of Brown County, Kansas, passed away Oct. 14, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary /service information
Brian Thalasinos
Brian Thalasinos, 44, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 27, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mark A. Toffefson
HIAWATHA, Kan. Mark A. Toffefson, 60, of rural Hiawatha, died Oct. 24, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary, service information. Chapel Oaks FH-Hiawatha
