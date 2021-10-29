Late Notices

Merle D. Arnold

Merle Dean Arnold, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 25. Visitation Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m. at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, followed by a farewell service at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will follow at Green Valley Baptist Church. Burial will be held on a later date in Effingham County, Illinois.

Jeffery L. Canterbury

Jeffery Lance Canterbury 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 27, 2021; Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 6, funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 6, 2021, arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.

William O. Gilchrist

William O. Gilchrist, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Patti Hart

Patti Hart, 65, of St. Joseph, died Oct. 27, 2021. Memorial services will be Oct. 31, at noon at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Dorothy L. Phillips

BRAYMER, Mo. Dorothy Lee Phillips, 90, passed away on Oct. 25, 2021. Funeral Oct. 30, 2021, 2 p.m., Braymer Christian Church. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Carol Scott

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Carol Scott, died Oct. 26, 2021. Funeral Oct. 29, 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Raymond H. Schober

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. Raymond Henry Schober, 94, of Brown County, Kansas, passed away Oct. 14, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary /service information

Brian Thalasinos

Brian Thalasinos, 44, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 27, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mark A. Toffefson

HIAWATHA, Kan. Mark A. Toffefson, 60, of rural Hiawatha, died Oct. 24, 2021. Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary, service information. Chapel Oaks FH-Hiawatha

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.