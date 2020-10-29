Late Notices

Rhonda Bisig

Rhonda Bisig, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Funeral services: 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Travis Darnell officiating, Ms. Bisig will be cremated following services. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Linda S. Lakatos

Linda Lakatos, 73, of St. Joseph, died Oct. 27, 2020, at her residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church of St. Joseph on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel

Howard L. Miller

Howard L. Miller, 87, of St. Joseph, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at a health care facility in Savannah. Arrangements are pending at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel

R. Nadine Peugh

MT. MORIAH, Mo. Nadine Peugh, 83, Mt. Moriah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in Yankee Ridge Cemetery, Ridgeway, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Robert E. Strong

GILMAN CITY, Mo. Robert E. Rob Strong, 51, Gilman City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the First Baptist Church, Gilman City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Springer Cemetery, Gilman City. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Robert A. Wood

FAUCETT, Mo. Robert Bobby Allen Wood 63, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Oct. 27, 2020; Funeral service and public live stream: 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.