BETHANY, Mo. Joseph Joe Easton, 73, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Oct. 26, 2022. Joe has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment at a later date. Visitation 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany with Rosary at 5:30 p.m. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Robert M. Fischer
TARKIO, Mo. Robert Martin Bob Fischer, 81, passed away Oct. 25, 2022. Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30, 2022, First Baptist Church Tarkio. According to Bobs wishes, there will be no memorial service. Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Gary L. Hughes
ELWOOD, Kan. Gary Lee Hughes, 78, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Oct. 26, 2022. Celebration of Life 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, at Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Hughes will be cremated following services. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Eddie Gene Mears
FAUCETT, Mo. Eddie Gene Mears, 78, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Oct. 26, 2022. No public service at this time. A family gathering will be at a later date. Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
