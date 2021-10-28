Late Notices

Leonard A. Anderson

HAYWARD, Wis. Leonard A. Anderson, 78, Hayward, Wisconsin, passed away Oct. 25, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Shirley L. Cooper

Shirley L. Cooper, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 26, 2021. Graveside Services 2:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Lela M. Eckerson

Bethany, Mo. Lela May Eckerson, 91, Bethany, passed away Oct. 24, 2021. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, with private family graveside services following. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Marvin J. Eivins

Cainsville, Mo. Marvin Junior Eivins, 90, Cainsville, passed away Oct. 24, 2021. Graveside Services and Burial with Military Rites 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30, in Zoar Cemetery, Cainsville, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. There is no scheduled family visitation. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Shirley Lynch

Shirley Lynch, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 26, 2021. Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Margaret Nash

Margaret Nash, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Rupp Funeral Home.

Dorthy R. Turner

Bethany, Mo. Dorthy Roberta (Jones) Turner, 87, of Bethany, (formerly of Evansville, Indiana) passed away Oct. 25, 2021. Graveside Services and Burial 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29, in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

