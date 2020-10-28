Late Notices

Brian J. Hoffmann

Brian Jay Hoffmann 45, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 25, 2020; family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home.

Jones, Doran L.

ALBANY, Mo. Doran L. Jones, 78 passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at his home in rural Albany, Missouri.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo.

Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Jack L. Krugh

WATHENA, Kan. Jack Lee Krugh 83, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020; a private family Funeral Service will be held with an Interment following at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood, Missouri.

Dean F. Profitt

Dean Franklin Proffit, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm, Saturday,. 31, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah, Missouri. Burial will be in the Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, Missouri.

Robert A. Wood

FAUCETT, Mo. Robert Allen Wood 63, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.