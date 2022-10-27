BETHANY, Mo. Dorothy Lee Booth, 97, Bethany, Missouri, passed Oct. 25, 2022. Funeral 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Edna F. Curtis
CAMERON, Mo. Edna Fern Curtis, 97, passed away Oct. 25, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Nov. 2, at Church of Jesus Christ Maysville Restoration Branch. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial, Delano Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri. Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Lois D. Dill
NEW HAMPTON, Mo. Lois Darlene Dill, 91, New Hampton, Missouri, passed Oct. 25, 2022. Funeral 11 a.m. Oct. 29, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Robert R. Rosenthal
Robert Reicher Rosenthal, 86, St. Joseph, passed Oct. 26, 2022. Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Shaare Sholem Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
