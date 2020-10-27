Late Notices

Lonnie Brown

BETHANY, MO. Lonnie Brown, 56, of Bethany, Missouri, away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at St Lukes Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Cremation was provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. Private family services will be held at a later date. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.

Barbara A. Farley

HIGHLAND, Kan. Barbara Ann Farley, 87, retired Highland College instructor, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha.

Joint services for Barbara, and husband Duane who died in 2018, are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Highland

refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/further information

Pauline Spiking

KING CITY, Mo. Pauline Spiking, 91, King City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in King City Cemetery, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.