Late Notices

Loretta Davis

Loretta Davis 56, of Saint Joseph, passed away Oct. 24, 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ellen F. Lilley

SAVANNAH, Mo. Ellen Faye Lilley 74, of Savannah, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Per her wishes, Miss Lilley has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

No visitation or services will be held.

Merlin "Hervey" Mears

Merlin "Hervey" Mears, 75, passed surrounded by his loved ones, Oct. 24, 2020.

Per Merlins wishes, he requested to be cremated.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Gertrude M. Mulvania

ROCK PORT, Mo. Gertrude M. (Tiemeyer) Mulvania, 81, Rock Port, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Tarkio, Missouri.

Private Family Memorial Service and Inurnment: At a later date, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.

No visitation.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

Charles Walker Jr

Charles Walker Jr., 74, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 23. 2020.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

More information at: www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.