Late Notices

Raymetta L. Edwards

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. Raymetta Lee Edwards, 76, Blue Springs, passed away Oct. 23, 2021.

Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Oct. 26, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

Tracy A. Ferguson

Tracy Allen Ferguson, 48, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 21, 2021, in Iola, Kansas.

Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ronald L. Schwaninger

KIDDER, Mo. Ronald Lee Schwaninger, 71, of rural Kidder, passed away on, Oct. 22, 2021 on his farm near Amity, Missouri.

Celebration of Life with full Military Honors: 1 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021 at the Turner Family Funeral Home.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service, when family receives friends.

Memorials: in care of Turner Family Funeral home, P.O. Box 350, Maysville, MO. 64469

More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.