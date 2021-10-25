Late Notices
Raymetta L. Edwards
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. Raymetta Lee Edwards, 76, Blue Springs, passed away Oct. 23, 2021.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Oct. 26, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
Burial will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
More information at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Tracy A. Ferguson
Tracy Allen Ferguson, 48, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 21, 2021, in Iola, Kansas.
Arrangements: pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Ronald L. Schwaninger
KIDDER, Mo. Ronald Lee Schwaninger, 71, of rural Kidder, passed away on, Oct. 22, 2021 on his farm near Amity, Missouri.
Celebration of Life with full Military Honors: 1 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021 at the Turner Family Funeral Home.
Visitation: one hour prior to the service, when family receives friends.
Memorials: in care of Turner Family Funeral home, P.O. Box 350, Maysville, MO. 64469
More information at: turnerfamilyfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
