Late Notices, Oct. 24, 2022

Donald C. Wilde

WARSAW, Mo. Donald C. Wilde, 87, Warsaw, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Oct. 21, 2022. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
