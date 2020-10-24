Late Notices

Marsue Casebeer

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Marsue Casebeer, 95, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Services: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 10 a.m., May Cemetery, Chula, Missouri.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Patricia A. Farr

GOWER, Mo. Patricia Ann Farr, 78, of Gower, passed away October 22, 2020.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Richard L. Hart

SAVANNAH, Mo. Richard L. Hart, 79, Savannah, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

LeRoy L. Hausman

LeRoy L. Hausman, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Healing Farewell: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Episcopal Church. Private Interment.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Chester M. Jones

Chester M. Chet Jones, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Leo J. Lang

Winston, Mo. Leo Joseph Lang, 91, Winston, passed away October 21, 2020.

Graveside Service: 2 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Patricia E. Larson

HORTON, Kan. Patricia E. Larson, of Horton, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.

Graveside services: 1:30 p.m. October 24, 2020, Claytonville Cemetery, south of Hiawatha, Kansas.

Richard C. Larson

KING CITY, Mo. Richard C. Larson, 82, King City, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Services are pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Robert B. Mumford

GOWER, Mo. Robert Benton Bob Mumford, 65, of Gower, passed away, October 21, 2020.

Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Private burial at Number Six Cemetery.

Dennis R. Powell

Dennis Ray Powell, 60, of St. Joseph, formerly of Smithville, Missouri, passed away, October 21, 2020.

Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Reed Cemetery, Trimble, Missouri.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

