Late Notices
James T. Morgan
CAMERON, Mo. James Tillman Morgan, 86, passed away Oct. 21, 2021. Services are pending at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Timothy E. Shadwell
MAYSVILLE, Mo. Timothy E. Shadwell, 49, Maysville, Missouri, passed away Oct. 21, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Marcia K. Wagner
BETHANY, Mo. Marcia K. Wagner, 71, died Thursday. Services: 5 p.m. Sunday, Bethany Memorial Chapel. Family Visitation 3:30 until service time, at the funeral home. Marcia has been cremated under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
