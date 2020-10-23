Late Notices

Sonny Cook Jr.

ROCK PORT, Mo. Arthur F. Sonny Cook Jr., 54, Rock Port, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, First Christian Church, Rock Port.

Open visitation: 9 a.m. Monday, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

No scheduled family visitation.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

More information at: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.

Rex C. Bud DeShon Jr.

Rex Clinton Bud DeShon Jr., 89, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dwight Big D

Ferguson

AMAZONIA, Mo. Dwight Big D Ferguson, 59, Amazonia, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

Farewell Services: 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Michael S. Przybylski

Michael Stephen Przybylski, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at a local hospital.

Arrangements: pending, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.