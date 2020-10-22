Late Notices

Michael J. Bywater

TARKIO, Mo. Michael James Bywater, 63, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, Bryan Medical Center, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Family Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment: 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. More information at www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Larry Cameron

PATTONSBURG, Mo. Larry Joe Cameron, 82, of Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 14, 2020.

Larry has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

A Joint Memorial Service with Military Rites will be held for Larry and Sally Cameron at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Donna R. Ferguson

Donna Rae Ferguson, 76, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Ms. Ferguson will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Service arrangements are pending at this time.

Jackie R. Kays

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Jackie Ray Kays, 87, Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Jackie has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment with Military Rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 in Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Delores Moyer

Delores Moyer, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

John A. Olds

WINSTON, Mo. John Arthur Olds, 77, of Winston, Mo. passed away on Wednesday, Oct., 21, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Services wil be held at the Turner Family Funeral home in Maysville, Missouri,. on Saturday, Oct., 24, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Kristi L. Pressler

Kristi L. Pressler, 54, St. Joseph, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at KU Medical Center.

Cremation was provided by Bethany Memorial Chapel. There will be no services. Tributes may be left at wwwbethanymemorialchapel.com.

Robert D. Roberts

REA, Mo. Robert D. "Bob" Roberts, 89 of Rea, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Graveside Services and Interment with full Military Honors 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Savannah Cemetery.

Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.