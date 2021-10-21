Late Notices
Dawn R. Clark
Dawn Rana Clark 50, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 19, 2021; Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. arrangements Rupp Funeral Home.
Tonia S. Hatcher
Tonia Sue Hatcher 43, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 20, 2021; Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mavis R. Neese
JAMESPORT, Mo. Mavis Ray Neese, 86, Jamesport, Missouri, passed away Oct. 15, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Shelburne Cemetery, Trenton, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Leonard F. Wilson
Leonard Franklin Wilson, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 15, 2021. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
