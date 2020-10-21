Late Notices

Jennifer Lamkin

Jennifer Lamkin, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Karen Shanks

DEARBORN, Mo. Karen Shanks, 60, Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

William H. Wilhite

CAMERON, Mo. William H. "Bill" Wilhite, 88, passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Cameron Veterans Home.

Graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the Stewartsville Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.