TARKIO, Mo. Phillip A. Beckman, 70, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Oct. 17, 2022. Service: 11 a.m., Oct. 22, First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, prior to the service. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Roberta S. Clark
TARKIO, Mo. Roberta Sue Clark, 72, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Oct. 8, 2022. Service: 1 p.m., Oct. 21, 2022, First Baptist Church, Tarkio. No visitation. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Billy D. Cole
Billy D. Cole, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 18, 2022. Services and Public Livestream, 2 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Barbara Lundberg
Barbara Lundberg, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 19, 2022. Services 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jaunita Price
OREGON, Mo. Jaunita Price, 94, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Oct 19, 2022 at an Oregon care center. Services are pending at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
