Late Notices

Max E. Bartlett

Max E. Bartlett, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Randolph H. Drake

Randolph Hayden Drake, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Arrangements pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Earl R. Myers

Earl R. Myers, 100, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home.

Arrangements are pending with Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Sharron Pettite

PLATTSBURG, Mo. Sharron Pettite, 76, of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away, Oct. 17, 2020.

Funeral Service: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri, with visitation following until 8 p.m.

Private Family Burial: Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Amy J. Whitham

GOWER, Mo. Amy Jo Whitham, 45, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Oct. 16, 2020.

Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. with Memorial Services at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 at Agency United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

