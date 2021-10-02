Late Notices
Cleo B. Campbell
AMITY, Mo. Cleo Basil Campbell, 91, passed away Sept. 30, 2021. Graveside Funeral Services 10 a.m. Oct. 6, 2021, at the Amity Cemetery in Amity, Missouri. Visitation 30 minutes before funeral time at the Cemetery. Friends may call on the funeral home all day Tuesday at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Nettie Gentry
GALLATIN, Mo. Nettie "Fran" Gentry - age 75 of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Sept.30, 2021. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.
Leroy T. Hargrave
CAMERON, Mo. Leroy Thomas Hargrave, 84, passed away Oct. 1, 2021. There is no scheduled service. www.polandthompson.com Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Elizabeth
Valencia
Elizabeth J. (Mejia) Valencia, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 1, 2021. Rosary 5:30 p.m., Oct. 3 with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
