Late Notices

Ruby I. Anderson

BRAYMER, Mo. Ruby Ilene Anderson, 88, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Services: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, Braymer.

Arrangements: Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer.

Helen I. Bousum

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Helen Ioma Bousum, 93, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Graveside services: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, 3 p.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Roger K. Chafen

Roger K. Chafen, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Thomas E. Dawson

Thomas E. Dawson, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Funeral services: 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Barbara J. Dunn

Barbara J. Dunn, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Graveside service and interment; 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Bolckow Cemetery.

David L. Hamilton

David Lacy Hamilton, 75 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Mr. Hamilton has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There will be no services at this time.

Sadie M. Penniston

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Sadie Mildred Penniston, 98, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Services: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Wilfred L. Wiedmaier

CLARKSDALE, Mo. Wilfred Lee Wiedmaier, age 81, passed Away Sept. 30, 2020

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

Interment: St. Marys Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

