Late Notices
Steven Baker
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Steven Chris Baker, 46, died Oct. 15, 2021. Funeral service: Oct. 22, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Edwin Kincaid
Edwin Kincaid, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 17, 2021: Arrangements pending at the Rupp funeral Home.
Alice Lovelady
Alice Lovelady, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 18, 2021; arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Charles S. Lyon, Jr.
Charles Sheldon Lyon, Jr., 85, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 15, 2021. Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
Elmer Marshall, Jr.
Elmer "Butch" Marshall Jr., 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 17, 2021. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, funeral services 10 a.m. Friday, Rupp Funeral Home.
James McGlothlin
James McGlothlin, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 17, 2021. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Sandra L. Potts
SAVANNAH, Mo. Sandra L. (Hendrix) Potts of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Oct. 16 , 2021. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 23, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel in Savannah. An inurnment will occur at a later date.
Ronald L. Schweizer
AMAZONIA, Mo. - Ronald Ron Lee Schweizer, 89, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Oct. 16, 2021. Celebration of Life at the Amazonia Community Building Oct. 24, 1 to 4 p.m.
Daniel Smith
Daniel Smith, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 5, 2021. Rosary 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a Funeral Mass at the Horigan Chapel, in Mt Olivet Cemetery. Graveside Military honors will be conducted by United States Army. Arrangements Rupp Funeral Home
Ken Wallace
TARKIO, Mo. Ken Wallace, 82, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Oct. 16, 2021. Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 21 First Christian Church, Tarkio. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, prior to the service, First Christian Church, Tarkio. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
