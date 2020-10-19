Late Notices

Mary H. Barton

Mary Helen Barton, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Diana Heckadon

CAMERON, Mo. Diana Heckadon, 67, Cameron, passed away Oct. 17, 2020.

Services: pending, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Bryan L. Johnson

Bryan L. Johnson, 47, St Joseph, passed away Friday Oct. 16, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Cremation: under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Roy McIntosh Ph.D.

TARKIO, Mo. Harold LeRoy Roy McIntosh Ph.D., 88, Tarkio, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio.

Memorial services are scheduled for spring of 2021.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

More information at www.minterfuneralchapels.com

William R. Seymore

William Roger Seymore, 38, passed Oct. 7, 2020, at a local hospital.

Private funeral service: will be held at the request of the family.

Arrangements: Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.