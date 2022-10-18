Michael Adkins,70, St. Joseph, passed away, Oct. 16, 2022. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
James Ferris
James Ferris 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 15, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Karen L. Hehn
Karen LeAnn (Wagner) Hehn, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph. www.heatonbowmansmith.com
Deever W. Hughes
Deever Wayne Hughes 88 of St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 16, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph. www.heatonbowmansmith.com
Lucille N. Knapp
Lucille Nadine Knapp, 96, of St. Joseph, passed Oct. 17, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Lynn Wilson officiating. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. www.ruppfuneral.com.
Anita L. Piercy
Anita L. Piercy, 46, St. Joseph, passed Oct.17, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
Merle F. Swavey Jr.
CAMERON, Mo. Merle Francis Swavey Jr., 99, passed away Oct. 15, 2022. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Late s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.