Robert Hodges

BETHANY, Mo. Robert Junior Hodges, 91, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Funeral Services with Military Rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Julia Miller

Julia Miller, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Barnardo Serpa

Bernardo Serpa, 65, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No Services are scheduled at this time.

Beverly Sisk

HIGHLAND, Kan. Beverly Sisk, of Highland, Kansas, died Friday afternoon, Oct.16, 2020,

With family by her side.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information.