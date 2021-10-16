Late Notices
Carol J. Bryson
CLARKSDALE, Mo. Carol June Bryson 81, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Oct. 15, 2021. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Dennis R Caples
Dennis R Caples 72, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 14, 2021. Services pending, Rupp Funeral Home.
Harry Coffman
Harry Coffman, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 15, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Vickie Gregg
Vickie Gregg 64, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 15, 2021. Services pending at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mary M. Kellison
ROCK PORT, Mo. Mary Myrlene Kellison, 79, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Oct. 14, 2021. All memorial services are pending. Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
