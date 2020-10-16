Late Notices

Marilou Barnett

Marilou Barnett, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Services pending Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com

Lewis DeFries

TURNEY, Mo. Lewis DeFries, age 79, of Turney, Missouri, passed away Wednesday night, Oct. 14, 2020. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Lathrop.

Paula A. Guthrie

MARYVILLE, Mo. Paula Arlene (Mitchell) Guthrie, 64, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home in Maryville.

Services are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri.

Wayne F. Shaw

GALLATIN, Mo. Wayne F. Shaw, 97, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Services are pending under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Mo.

Janet E. Thompson

TARKIO, Mo. Janet E. (Hughes) Thomas, 72, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Community Hospital- Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.

