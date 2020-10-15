Late Notices

Lorraine K. Alavi

MT. VERNON, Il.. Lorraine K. (Heitman) Alavi, 72, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the White Oak Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

More information at: www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Donald Furr

Donald Furr, 81, St. Joseph, away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Farewell Services: pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Shirley Kretzschmar

SAVANNAH, Mo. Shirley Kretzschmar, 80, of Savannah, passed away Oct 14, 2020.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Rupp Funeral Home.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. Pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Joyce Officer-Myer

SAVANNAH, Mo. Joyce (Bender) Officer-Myer, Savannah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Graveside services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at New Point Cemetery in Oregon, Missouri.

Lloyd C. Richardson

CLARKSDALE, Mo. Lloyd Clinton Richarson, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Oct. 14, 2020.

Graveside Funeral Services: 11 a.m Saturday at Oak Cemetery, Oak, Missouri.

More information at: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.

Marvin M. Richardson

BETHANY, Mo. Marvin Murel Richardson, Jr., 74, of Bethany, died Oct. 2, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Immanuel Baptist Church, Bethany.

Inurnment with military honors: will be following the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri.

More informaton at: www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.

Larry Shelby

SAVANNAH, Mo. Larry Shelby, 83, Savannah, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Virginia Woehr

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Virginia McCleave Woehr, 92, of Kansas City, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020.

Graveside services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.