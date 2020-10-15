Late Notices
Lorraine K. Alavi
MT. VERNON, Il.. Lorraine K. (Heitman) Alavi, 72, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the White Oak Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
More information at: www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
Donald Furr
Donald Furr, 81, St. Joseph, away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Farewell Services: pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Shirley Kretzschmar
SAVANNAH, Mo. Shirley Kretzschmar, 80, of Savannah, passed away Oct 14, 2020.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Rupp Funeral Home.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. Pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Joyce Officer-Myer
SAVANNAH, Mo. Joyce (Bender) Officer-Myer, Savannah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Graveside services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at New Point Cemetery in Oregon, Missouri.
Lloyd C. Richardson
CLARKSDALE, Mo. Lloyd Clinton Richarson, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Oct. 14, 2020.
Graveside Funeral Services: 11 a.m Saturday at Oak Cemetery, Oak, Missouri.
More information at: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.
Marvin M. Richardson
BETHANY, Mo. Marvin Murel Richardson, Jr., 74, of Bethany, died Oct. 2, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.
Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Immanuel Baptist Church, Bethany.
Inurnment with military honors: will be following the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri.
More informaton at: www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.
Larry Shelby
SAVANNAH, Mo. Larry Shelby, 83, Savannah, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Virginia Woehr
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Virginia McCleave Woehr, 92, of Kansas City, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020.
Graveside services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.