Late Notices
Donna Barnhart
WICHITA, Kan. Donna Barnhart, 77, formerly of Powhattan, Kansas, died Oct. 13, 2021. Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary, service information
Edward L. Chamberlin
RIDGEWAY, Mo. Edward Lynn Ed Chamberlin, 77, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Oct. 12, 2021. Ed has been cremated. Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 in Allen Cemetery, Eagleville, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Harl A. Fitzpatrick
RIDGEWAY, Mo. Harl Allen Fitzpatrick, 84, Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away Oct. 12, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at Kirkley Chapel Church, Ridgeway. Burial will follow in Kirkley Chapel Cemetery, Ridgeway. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Vera Gillett
Vera Louise Gillett, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Paul Persell
TRENTON, Mo. - Paul Persell, 88, Trenton, Missouri, passed away Oct. 11, 2021. Funeral Services 3 p.m. Oct. 16, at the Tenth Street Baptist Church, Trenton. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery, Edinburg, Missouri. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, and 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. (www.robersonfuneralhome.com)
Aaron S. Waller
Aaron Shawn Joseph Waller, 33, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 12, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Helen L. White
GLADSTONE, Mo. - Helen Louise White, 94, passed away, Oct. 10, 2021. Services: 1 p.m., Oct. 18 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation noon to 1 p.m. Burial Osborn Evergreen Cemetery. www.poland-thompson.com. Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
