Late Notices
David L. Bryant
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. David Lee Bryant, 65, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Private Family Graveside: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, 1 p.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Mary Griffis
LEONA, Kan. Mary (Hrenchir) Griffis, 99, formerly of Leona, Kansas, died Oct. 10, 2020
At the home of her daughter in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information
Leo R. Oxford
Leo R. Oxford, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Memorial Park Cemetery. No family visitation will be held.
Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Clovetta A. Roberts
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Clovetta Allene Roberts, 86, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Services: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
JoAnne Shannon
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. JoAnne Shannon, 91, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Services: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, 2 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Dennis W. Taylor
WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Dennis Wayne Taylor, 81, of rural White Cloud, Kansas, passed away Oct. 12, 2020.
Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.