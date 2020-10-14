Late Notices

David L. Bryant

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. David Lee Bryant, 65, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Private Family Graveside: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, 1 p.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Mary Griffis

LEONA, Kan. Mary (Hrenchir) Griffis, 99, formerly of Leona, Kansas, died Oct. 10, 2020

At the home of her daughter in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information

Leo R. Oxford

Leo R. Oxford, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Memorial Park Cemetery. No family visitation will be held.

Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Clovetta A. Roberts

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. Clovetta Allene Roberts, 86, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Services: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, 11 a.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

JoAnne Shannon

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. JoAnne Shannon, 91, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Services: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, 2 p.m., Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

For more information, please visit www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Dennis W. Taylor

WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Dennis Wayne Taylor, 81, of rural White Cloud, Kansas, passed away Oct. 12, 2020.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.