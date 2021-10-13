Late Notices
William D. Coffman, Jr.
William Donald Bill Coffman, Jr., 83, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dores Croner
Dores Dorie Croner, 90, St. Joseph, passed away, Oct. 11, 2021. Graveside Services and Interment 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Obituary and online guestbook at meierhoffer.com.
Larry E. Gundy
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. Larry Eugene Gundy, 81, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com
Raenae Meers
Raenae Meers, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 10, 2021. Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Aaron S. Waller
Aaron Shawn Joseph Waller, 33, St. Joseph, passed away Oct. 12, 2021. Farewell Services pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
